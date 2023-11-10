D.J. Moore didn't light up the scoreboard in the Chicago Bears' 16-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the first game the wide receiver faced his former team since the offseason trade that landed Carolina the No. 1 pick.

Moore finished with five catches for 57 yards in Thursday's victory over the Panthers, leading all receivers in yards. He was the only playmaker in a game devoid of them.

The former Carolina wideout didn't seek Thursday as a revenge game. Just business.

"There really wasn't none," Moore said, via Marquee Sports Network. "I talked to some people, some people I didn't talk to, but it's alright.

"My emotions weren't too high. I was pretty chill, I think. You gotta ask them, but I think so."

Moore has been the top receiver Chicago has envisioned through much of the season, catching 52 passes for 793 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. He has been on pace for 1,348 yards this season -- which would easily be a career high.

Based on this pace, this would be Moore's fourth 1,100-plus yard season in five years. The 15.3 yards per catch would also be the second highest of Moore's career.

Moore was the key player in the trade that netted Chicago the No. 9 overall selection in the 2023 draft, a second-round pick (No. 61 overall), a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025. Carolina got the No. 1 pick and selected Bryce Young, who went 21 of 38 for 185 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 68.4 rating.

Moore may be better off in his new surroundings.