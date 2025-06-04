No matter how the Chicago Bears' 2025 season goes, don't expect to see receiver DJ Moore expressing much frustration on the sidelines. Moore said he and new coach Ben Johnson have had a talk about body language, and the Bears wideout will try to keep his emotions in check this year.

While speaking during OTAs, Moore revealed that he spoke to Johnson about his body language during games. His new coach gave him some straightforward instructions.

"Just don't do it," Moore said. "Keep it inside. We'll talk about it later. Just don't put it on film. Don't put it on TV, so you guys can't run with it."

During a game against the Arizona Cardinals last season, Moore walked off the field while rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was scrambling around and keeping the play alive. Moore said he's learned his lesson, and he won't make the same mistake twice.

"I did it once," Moore said. "Then we nipped it in the bud, and it's never happened again."

If the Bears are going to become a legitimate NFC threat again, Moore will have to be a major part of the turnaround. Prior to last season, Chicago signed Moore to a four-year contract extension worth up to $110 million with $81.5 million guaranteed.

In his first season with Williams behind center, Moore reeled in 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns.

Moore was a 2018 first-round pick out of Maryland, where he was an All-Big Ten receiver. Through the 2024 NFL season, Moore has 558 receptions, 7,531 yards and 35 touchdowns.