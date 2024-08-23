Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III was released from a Kansas City hospital on Friday morning hours after he was injured during Chicago's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, and taken off the field on a stretcher. According to a report from ESPN, he left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance. On Friday, coach Matt Eberflus told 670 The Score that Coleman was "walking around" and in good spirits after what was a scary situation.

The 26-year-old safety was injured on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. He attempted to make a tackle on Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell, and fell to the ground after the collision. Coleman's Bears teammates came over from their sideline to see him immobilized, put on a stretcher and loaded into a cart.

Coleman spent the past two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, and signed with the Bears this offseason. He played his college football at Texas Tech, and went undrafted in 2020. Coleman did sign with the Denver Broncos as a rookie, but was cut prior to the regular season.

The Bears defeated the Chiefs, 34-21, on Thursday night, to complete their perfect preseason -- going 4-0.