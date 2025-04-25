One of the best tight ends in this class is headed to Chicago, as the Bears selected Michigan's Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Loveland was actually CBS Sports' No. 1 tight end in this class over Tyler Warren, and he indeed went above last year's John Mackey Award winner.

Last season, Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games played. He accounted for 34.7% of the Wolverines' receiving yards, which was the second-highest rate by any FBS tight end last season. Loveland leaves Ann Arbor a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and was the leading receiver with 64 yards on three receptions in Michigan's College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in 2024.

The Bears have worked hard to revamp their offensive line this offseason, adding three new starters on the interior. Now, Caleb Williams has a new weapon to throw to -- a weapon that is not just a security blanket, but someone who can create after the catch as well. Cole Kmet may have signed a four-year, $50 million extension two offseasons ago, but Loveland is a nice complement.

Colston Loveland NFL Draft grade: A

"I love this pick for the Bears. He was my top tight end. He was the best pass catcher of the tight ends. He will fit perfectly into the Ben Johnson offense." -- Pete Prisco

