The Chicago Bears have spent this offseason trying to build around quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago hired the offensive-minded Ben Johnson as head coach, added three new starters on the offensive line and drafted tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With their second pick in the draft at No. 39 overall, the Bears added a dynamic wide receiver in Luther Burden III from Missouri.

CBS Sports compared the two-time first-team All-SEC wideout to another former SEC star, Deebo Samuel, and ranked him as the No. 2 wide receiver in this class behind Tetairoa McMillan, if we exclude Travis Hunter. Burden led the SEC in receptions (192) from 2022-24. He also recorded the second-most receiving yards (2,263) and receiving touchdowns (21) in the conference in that same timeframe.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso graded this pick an A+:

"Scrumptious. Burden is a dynamic YAC weapon for Ben Johnson. Compact, explosive cuts, stellar vision. Ball-tracking is special too. Think D.J. Moore with his game, which is suddenly ironic. No excuses for Caleb Williams now. Ben Johnson will maximize Burden's skill set."

Apart from the Bears adding a very intriguing wideout, this selection also concludes the famous 2023 trade where Chicago shipped the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Let's take a look at the full details of that trade, via ESPN:

Bears receive

WR D.J. Moore

OT Darnell Wright

CB Tyrique Stevenson

QB Caleb Williams

WR Luther Burden III

Panthers receive