The Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of first-place teams in a key NFC battle in the 2025 NFL Black Friday game. Chicago is coming off a 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Philadelphia dropped a 24-21 decision to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Bears (8-3), who lead the NFC North Division, have won four in a row and are 4-2 on the road this season. The Eagles (8-3), who lead the NFC East Division, are 4-1 on their home field. Philadelphia offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot) is out, while linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elblow) are among several key defenders out for Chicago.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 7-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Bears vs. Eagles picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bears vs. Eagles.

Bears vs. Eagles spread Philadelphia -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Eagles over/under 44 points Bears vs. Eagles money line Eagles -340, Bears +270 Bears vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Eagles streaming Prime Video

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts powers the Philadelphia offense. In 11 starts this season, he has completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,284 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one interception and a 106 rating. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 80 times for 298 yards (3.7 average) and eight touchdowns. In Sunday's loss at Dallas, Hurts completed 27 of 39 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown.

Leading the ground attack is veteran running back Saquon Barkley. He has carried 185 times for 684 yards (3.7 average) and four touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 65. In a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26, he carried 14 times for 150 yards (10.7 average) and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 24 yards and a score.

Why the Bears can cover

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Chicago offense. In 11 games, he has completed 213 of 360 passes (59.2%) for 2,568 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 91.3 rating. He has also rushed 56 times for 293 yards (5.2 average) and three touchdowns. In Sunday's win over the Steelers, he completed 19 of 35 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Veteran running back D'Andre Swift powers the Bears' rushing attack. In 10 games, he has carried 142 times for 649 yards (4.6 average) and four touchdowns. He has also caught 24 passes for 224 yards and a score. In a 26-14 win over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 19, he carried 19 times for 124 yards (6.5 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Bears vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 48 combined points.

So who wins Eagles vs. Bears, and which side of the spread is the better value?