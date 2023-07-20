Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson does not just want to have a good season; he wants to have one of the greatest by any player at his position in NFL history. The 29-year-old has high expectations for himself as he prepares for the 2023 season.

Jackson put his goal on Twitter, saying, "I'm going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety!"

He then sent out another tweet, saying, "Mark my words!!!"

The Bears drafted Jackson in 2017 with a fourth-round pick. In 2018, he was named a first-team All-Pro, giving Chicago enough confidence in his talent to sign him to a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension at the end of the 2019 season. At the time, he was the highest-paid safety in the NFL. and now he wants to set another standard for his position.

The safety has 14 career interceptions, with four last season. Last year was the first time since 2019 that he recorded an interception. In 2022, he had 80 combined tackles.

Jackson's play has seen a slight decline compared to his early years, but he is confident he can bounce back in a big way.

In the history of the NFL, there have been some stellar safeties to hit the field that will be hard to match: Ed Reed, Brian Dawkins and Troy Polamalu, to name a few.