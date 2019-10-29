Bears' Eddy Pineiro preferred the ball spotted in the middle of the field, questioning Matt Nagy's call

If Eddy Pineiro had things his way, the Chicago Bears kicker would have had Matt Nagy place the ball in the middle of the field. Pineiro discussed his missed 41-yard field goal that would have been the game-winning kick in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, sending Chicago to a 3-4 record and 2.5 games behind the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC South.

Pineiro told 670 The Score that he would have preferred the Bears to spot the ball in the center of the field instead of the left hash, which he missed his field goal to the left. If Pineiro has the ball lined up dead center, he makes the kick based on the way he placed the ball.

Once the Bears got to the Chargers 21-yard line, Nagy had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take a knee which kept the ball at the left hashmark before they called their final timeout and set up Pineiro for the winner. If the Bears ran the ball toward the center of the field, Pineiro would've had the set up he desired.

"I'm a professional kicker," Pineiro said. "I got to adjust to it."

Nagy has faced questionable decisions in late-game situations, including the quarterback kneel down, claiming he would do it "a thousand times." Regardless of the miss from Pineiro, the latest kicker who has missed a game-winning kick under Nagy, the Bears head coach isn't giving up on the rookie.

"We love Eddy," Nagy said, via the Bears website. "We have all the faith in the world in him. We know he's going to bounce back. Ask anybody on the team."

Pineiro is 12 of 15 on field goals this year and 12 of 12 on extra points. He has made both his kicks over 50 yards and is 2 for 4 on 40-to-49 yards kicks, with both misses coming Sunday.