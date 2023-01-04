The Chicago Bears have in several ways turned their attention to the 2023 season, and the front office has now reportedly locked down one of its wideouts for the future. On Wednesday, the Bears and Equanimeous St. Brown have agreed to a one-year extension, according to The Athletic. The deal is worth $1.25 million, per NFL Media.

St. Brown has caught 20 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown in 15 games played in his first season with Chicago. His best outing came against his former team in Week 13, as St. Brown caught three passes for 85 yards in the 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Equanimeous St. Brown CHI • WR • #19 TAR 37 REC 20 REC YDs 320 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

St. Brown is the brother of Detroit Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. He was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In his rookie season, he caught 21 passes for a career-high 328 yards in 12 games played.

The Bears' wide receiving corps is something many hypothesize will receive a receive a facelift this offseason, as Justin Fields commanded the worst passing attack in the league (129.9 passing yards per game). Chicago has a bona fide starter in Darnell Mooney, and traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. Now, St. Brown is apparently someone Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep around for 2023.