The Chicago Bears were one of the movers and shakers throughout the offseason, and it has now resulted in general manager Ryan Poles receiving an extension. Poles, who is entering his fourth season on the job after being hired in 2022, had two years remaining on his current deal. However, this extension has him linked to the organization through the 2029 season and syncs him up with newly hired coach Ben Johnson.

From an organizational standpoint, having your GM and coach in lockstep contractually does make things a bit more structured. That said, the Bears are 15-36 over the course of Poles' tenure, so this extension is a bit of a leap of faith by the franchise. Clearly, they're of the belief that he has led them out of the darkness and toward a brighter future, which adds a new layer of pressure for the front office executive.

That's particularly true after almost universally receiving praise for his work this offseason. Not only did Poles hire Johnson, arguably the hottest coach on the market this cycle, but the Bears also made impressive splashes in free agency, the trade market, and in the 2025 NFL Draft. All that has now shifted expectations from rebuilding to contending. So, what do the Bears need to accomplish this coming season to further embolden ownership in their decision to extend Poles? Let's look at three items.

Caleb Williams needs to take a Year 2 jump

The catalyst for Poles ultimately receiving this extension was executing a blockbuster trade back in 2023 that shipped the No. 1 overall pick that year to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for an array of draft capital (including the club's 2024 first-rounder) along with wide receiver D.J. Moore. While Carolina took Bryce Young with that selection, the Bears found themselves drafting first overall the following year thanks to that Panthers pick, which resulted in the franchise bringing Caleb Williams to the Windy City.

While Williams wasn't a total bust over his rookie season, he didn't burst onto the NFL scene like his draft classmate Jayden Daniels did in Washington. Part of the problem for Williams in Year 1 was a lack of protection, as he was sacked 68 times last season, which was tied for the third-most all time.

Poles spent the offseason fixing that problem, trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and then signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. That solidifies the interior of the offensive line, which should help Williams stay upright. But the Bears didn't stop there. Williams is not only armed with an improved offensive line, but the rising sophomore quarterback has an offensive guru in his ear in Johnson, and has an impressive collection of skill-position players. On top of incumbents like wideouts Rome Odunze and Moore, Poles brought in tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III via the NFL Draft this past spring.

There's little excuse for Williams, who is largely viewed as the crowning jewel of Poles' rebuild, not to take a step forward in Year 2. If he doesn't, the Bears may find themselves in the all-too-familiar scenario of having a talented roster that's rudderless because of limited play under center.

Ben Johnson establishes himself as a quality coach

Most of us believe that Johnson will be a good NFL coach, but we can't definitively know that for certain. After all, this is the first time he's ever stepped into this role in his career. We've seen plenty of dynamic coordinators thrive in their role and look like the next up-and-coming coaching phenom, only to find out that they can't do the top job effectively. Can Johnson run an organization from top to bottom? Poles is certainly staking his reputation on it because most general managers don't get to hire more than two coaches. Poles is currently at the quota after Matt Eberflus, his first hire, was fired midway through last season. So, a lot will be riding on Johnson establishing his culture and proving himself as a quality coach in Year 1.

Win at least eight games, pass the eye test

Over the course of Poles' tenure, here's a look at how each of Chicago's seasons have turned out.

2022 : 3-14 (missed playoffs)

: 3-14 (missed playoffs) 2023 : 7-10 (missed playoffs)

: 7-10 (missed playoffs) 2024: 5-12 (missed playoffs)

These types of lost seasons need to be a thing of the past. The Bears will at the very least need to be a team that is around .500 and a frisky playoff contender. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is -175 to go over their 7.5 win total. That means they are favored to reach at least eight wins, which needs to be the floor for Poles' club. Moreover, the Bears should be a team that rivals far more than that. They are just +105 to get to nine wins and +160 to make the playoffs. While they're not favored to reach those heights, it's certainly doable, especially if Williams takes a jump and Johnson is as advertised as we illustrated above.

Aside from the odds, Chicago will need to pass the eye test in 2025. Do they play smart and sound football? Are they a tough out on a weekly basis? Is the foundation building up a stable organization that can move toward true contention in the foreseeable future? Even if they miss the playoffs for a painstaking fifth straight season, they need to show positive momentum.