A.J. Terrell has become the first player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Atlanta Falcons' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

The 16th pick in the 2020 draft, Terrell, a cornerback, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Despite Terrell's situation, the Bears and Falcons will play on Sunday after every Falcons player and personnel member were cleared to participate, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also reported that there were no positive results after Falcons players and personnel were tested on Sunday. Additionally, Rapoport noted that the tracers found no Falcons players registered as being in close contact for Terrell. For these reasons, the league has decided to continue on with Sunday's game.

The league has been diligent as it relates to following its own COVID-19 protocol. The NFL has been specifically stingy on making sure that team personnel wears protective masks during games. Over the past two weeks, the NFL has fined Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio and Kyle Shanahan $100,000 each for not properly wearing protective masks during games. Their respective teams were also fined $250,000.

While only seven games have had fans in the stands so far, the majority of NFL teams remain open to possibly having fans in a limited capacity at some point this season. The Falcons, for example, recently announced that they will begin hosting fans in a limited capacity for their Week 5 game against the 49ers. Conversely, the Raiders have announced that they will not have fans until they can host fans in a full capacity.