Bears fans are getting creative with their desire to fire John Fox

There's a large faction of Chicago Bears fans that want John Fox out as head coach of their football team, and they're finding a creative way to let that be known.

After a disappointing loss to the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers this past weekend, the Bears have fallen to 3-6 with not much hope remaining this season. Things have gotten so bad that Fox challenges are resulting in turnovers for his team. It's getting ugly.

Restless Bears fans have started a social media movement geared toward influencing a coaching change. The idea is quite simple, yet also quite clever. If you too are fed up with Fox at the helm, all you need to do is post the logo of web browser Mozilla Firefox. Fire Fox.

That's some good trolling, and it's catching on.

Just my new favorite web browser. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 13, 2017

The @ChicagoBears came out in the 2nd half of the season just like they come out in the 2nd half of every game under John Fox. Flat, unprepared, undisciplined. His in game coaching is the worst ever. #FireFOX #FireFOX FireFOX #FireFOX #FireFOX #FireFOX pic.twitter.com/I3fevBe7GF — 🅰️🅰️ron from Chi #FireFox 🔥🦊 (@aarontor) November 13, 2017

Unfortunately for those fans, their call to action hasn't been successful so far. Fox, who has a 12-27 overall record in his two-plus seasons in Chicago, is still employed and probably isn't getting the boot unless things get way more dire in the Windy City.

As for Firefox, the timing of this movement couldn't have worked out much better for them, as they've released a brand new version of their web browser this week. Hooray for free publicity!