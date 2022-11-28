The Chicago Bears were without star quarterback Justin Fields in their Week 12, 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, and they may be without another one of their other stars for the remainder of the season. According to NFL Media, the Bears fear that wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He's set to undergo more tests on Monday, but there is not much optimism surrounding his situation.

Mooney was injured on the Bears' second drive of the second half. While blocking for David Montgomery out wide, the action followed him, and he was rolled up from behind. Mooney did not catch a pass in rainy New Jersey on Sunday.

Mooney is Chicago's leading receiver this season, having caught 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns. The Tulane product had a career year in 2021, as he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

The 3-9 Bears currently sit in last place in the NFC. If Mooney were to miss the remainder of the season, trade-deadline acquisition Chase Claypool will have the chance to be Fields' or Trevor Siemian's true No. 1 wideout. The former Steeler caught two passes for 51 yards against the Jets. Byron Pringle is another wideout who could step up given the opportunity. He caught two passes for 12 yards on Sunday, and an impressive touchdown over D.J. Reed.