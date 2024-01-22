The Chicago Bears opted to maintain the status quo at their head-coaching position with Matt Eberflus despite a 10-24 record in two seasons, but change has come at their offensive coordinator position.

Luke Getsy, whose offenses averaged 20.2 points per game since 2022 (19th in the NFL), is out, and per ESPN, the Bears are bringing in former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to fill the position.

Waldron helped 2013 second-round Geno Smith revive his career in Seattle and earn his first Pro Bowl nod last season after the veteran quarterback bounced around the league in stints with the New York Jets (2013-2016), New York Giants (2017) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018). Smith led the NFL in completion percentage in 2022 (69.8%), earning Pro Bowl and NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. This season, he led the league in game-winning drives (five) and co-led the NFL in fourth quarter comebacks (four) along with predecessor Russell Wilson. Smith has played like a top 10 quarterback under Waldron after being thought of as a career backup.

Geno Smith stats under Seahawks OC Shane Waldron since 2022





NFL Rank Comp Pct 67.4% 4th Passing Yards 7,906 6th Pass TD 50 T-6th TD-INT 50-20 10th Passer Rating 96.8 9th

Waldron is a branch on the Shanahan offensive coaching tree that is taking the NFL by storm. Waldron worked under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as a tight ends coach (2017) and passing game coordinator (2018-2020) before his three seasons as the Seahawks' offensive play-caller from 2021 to 2023.

His new objective will be to either attempt to pull another magic trick with Justin Fields or help develop likely first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC since Chicago is in possession of the 2024 NFL Draft's first overall pick. Fields' 56.5 career rushing yards per game ranks as the second-most among quarterbacks all time behind only Lamar Jackson's 61.1. However, Fields ranks bottom five in completion percentage (60%, 35th), sack rate (12.4%, last) and interception rate (3.1%, 37th) among 38 qualified quarterbacks since 2021. His 12.4% sack rate is the highest among any quarterback in their first three seasons in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Whichever way the Bears are leaning as it pertains to either keeping or trading Fields, Waldron should be an upgrade to the offense.

The Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards since 2022 (5,315), and they lead the league the in rushing yards (5,413) in the same span. Chicago is the only franchise in NFL history that has never had a quarterback with 30 passing touchdowns or 4,000 passing yards in a season. Those are both benchmarks Smith hit under Waldron in 2022.

A potential appeal to the Bears job could be the chance to develop a quarterback like Williams from square one after working to remold a veteran reclamation project like Smith. We'll have to wait and see if that's how it plays out in Chicago.