Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears after his costly decision not to call a timeout sealed Chicago's 23-20 loss to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, the Bears announced on Friday. Thomas Brown will take over as interim head coach. Brown was recently promoted from passing game coordinator to interim offensive coordinator, replacing the fired Shane Waldron.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and President and CEO Kevin Warren released statements on the firing of Eberflus and elevation of Brown. Poles thanked the former coach, wishing him well in the future.

"This morning, after meeting with [chairman] George [H. McCaskey] and [President and CEO] Kevin [Warren], we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head-coaching position," Poles said, via the team's official website. "I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Warren voiced his agreement with the move and acknowledged the fans commitment to the team.

"I support Ryan and the decision that was made this morning. We understand how imperative the head-coaching role is for building and maintaining a championship-caliber team, leading our players and our organization," said Warren. "Our fans have stood by us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results. Our organizational and operational structure is strong, focused, aligned and energized for the future."

Eberflus, who spent four years as the Colts defensive coordinator prior to coming to Chicago, went 14-32 during his tenure with the Bears, which lasted less than three years. The Bears went 3-14 in his first season, 7-10 last season and started 4-8 this season. This year's team started 4-2 start but has since lost six straight games.

The Bears' last three losses have come in excruciating fashion. They lost to the Packers by a point in Week 11, lost by a field goal in overtime vs. Minnesota a week later and were defeated on Thanksgiving after Eberflus opted not to use his final timeout in the game's final minute. They also lost a game to the Washington Commanders on a last-second Hail Mary.

Eberflus becomes the third head coach to lose his job during the season. The Jets fired Robert Saleh just five games into the season (and have since fired GM Joe Douglas). The Saints parted ways with Dennis Allen after the team's 2-7 start.

Whoever replaces Eberflus will take over a roster that has significant pieces already in place. Chicago has rookie quarterback Caleb Williams (who currently leads the NFL in attempts), a solid corps of skill players and a defense that is currently top-10 in the league in fewest points allowed.