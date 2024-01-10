The Bears have a critical decision to make at quarterback during the 2024 offseason. They'll also have a new staff to help oversee the decision, on Wednesday firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as well as QBs coach Andrew Janocko, WRs coach Tyke Tolbert and RBs coach Omar Young.

Confirmed by CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Getsy's dismissal leaves head coach Matt Eberflus in need of two new coordinators for the 2024 season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams previously resigned in September, citing health and family issues, forcing Eberflus to oversee that side of the ball for the remainder of 2023.

Getsy's exit marks the Bears' most drastic offensive staffing change since 2022, when Eberflus took over as head coach. It comes weeks after Chicago secured the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which could be used to select one of this year's top QB prospects, and amid rampant speculation about the future of current QB Justin Fields, a first-round selection in 2021.

Eberflus himself is safe from the chopping block, per ESPN, and is set to return for a third season after the team finished 7-10 this year. Team president Kevin Warren was noncommittal when asked about the future of the staff prior to the Bears' regular-season finale, saying club leadership is "continually" evaluating "big-picture" plans. However, Eberflus will again lead Chicago in 2024.

In two years with Getsy as the OC, the Bears failed to register better than a top-15 finish, ranking 31st in points scored in 2022 before improving to 19th in 2023. Fields found mixed results as his QB, thriving as a runner and gradually improving as a passer but also missing time due to injury and struggling to control the ball. Prior to joining Chicago, Getsy served as the Packers QBs coach and pass game coordinator from 2020-21.