The Bears announced Wednesday that running backs coach David Walker has been dismissed for failing to uphold team standards "on and off the field," with ESPN and The Athletic reporting that Walker's workplace behavior prompted the decision.

"With the support from (general manager) Ryan (Poles), (president) Kevin (Warren) and ownership, we have made the decision that ... he's been relieved of his duties," head coach Matt Eberflus said of Walker on Wednesday. "We are building a program and have standards to uphold both on and off the field, and those standards were not met. I'm not gonna get into details other than he's no longer on the staff."

Walker, 53, was in the middle of his second season on the Bears' staff, an original hire of Eberflus in 2022. He had previously taken a three-year break from football, leaving the same position with the Lions in 2018 to attend to "family needs." He had previously been "reprimanded" by the Bears' human resources department for undisclosed behavior, per ESPN, and a "second such instance led to his firing" this week, with assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Omar Young tabbed to replace him.

Walker is the second different Bears coach to leave the team amid off-field controversy this year. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who followed Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears in 2022, abruptly resigned after missing the team's Week 2 game in September to "take care of my health and family." The HR department also had a hand in his departure, per ESPN, and spawned erroneous reports of an FBI raid occurring at Bears facilities.

Asked Wednesday if the staffing issues are reflective of a poor team culture, Eberflus downplayed the notion.

"It's disappointing, but when the standard is not met, we act," he told reporters. "The culture in our building is outstanding. We're working diligently to get this thing turned (around)."