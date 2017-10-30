Bears' Freeman suspended 10 games for PEDs, cites head injury in statement

Jerrell Freeman wasn't going to see the field in 2017 anyways, but now he isn't going to get a check either. The Bears' inside linebacker was suspended 10 games for once again violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. It's Freeman's second such suspension, his first coming in November of 2016, for which he got four games.

Freeman is on IR with a concussion as well as a pectoral injury that required surgery.

The linebacker released a statement upon the news of the suspension, apologizing for the distraction and talking about head trauma that he's experienced -- which led to him using pills that got him suspended.

"I hate to [say] I'm sorry again but I am sorry. I've been on IR all year and you try and stay out of sight, but sorry for the distraction. I had been lying to friends, family and loved ones when it came to the question of "Are you OK?" Knowing my career may be over due [to] everything that came with the head injury (that's been purposely downplayed by me), memory loss and all, has actually been a bit of a struggle. That being said, there's no excuse to cope with any problems by taking any kind of pills. I don't know my future, but a big thanks to the Bears and the NFL; if I would have used their programs and services earlier than I did, I wouldn't be in this situation. Sorry again for the distraction."

Freeman's apology is troublesome, as head injuries being downplayed are a major issue in the NFL. Despite the suspect timing, any claims of head trauma from players should certainly be taken seriously. Freeman is in the second year of his three-year, $12 million contract. He will be in a contract year next season, should the Bears decide to keep him on. However, the 10-game suspension would bleed into 2018 for two games, which is something that teams would have to consider.

The Bears' defense, particularly the front seven, has actually greatly improved in recent weeks, so the position is hardly a liability for them. Cutting Freeman would result in $4.75 million in dead cap. The Bears will have to decide at the end of the season, and a big part of that could depend on the type of help that Freeman depends to seek out. Freeman had become an integral part of the struggling Bears, so it's possible that they'd want to do right by him, but as Freeman himself says, it's hard to keep distractions around, especially when they aren't able to produce on the field.