The NFL's new kickoff rule has something in common with the old kickoff rule: The returner has to actually catch the ball before he can return it and the Bears had some trouble with that small task during the first half on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

After Tennessee scored a touchdown late in the first quarter, Nick Folk kicked the ball off and that's when Velus Jones pulled off one of the most bizarre fumbles that you'll ever see. First, the ball went through Jones' hands and then, he accidentally kicked it forward more than 20 yards, which allowed the Titans to recover the kickoff.

After the recovery, the Titans took over possession at Chicago's 23-yard line. Despite the good field position, the Titans didn't do much. They were unable to get a first down and they ended up settling for a 40-yard field goal from Folk. The score put the Titans up 10-0.

