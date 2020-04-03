Bears GM says Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky will battle for the starting job: 'It's an open competition'

The Chicago Bears have some big decisions to make at the quarterback position this offseason. They have to decide if they will pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of former No. 2 overall pick quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's, but more importantly, they have to decide who will start under center this upcoming season. Last month, Chicago sent a fourth-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles. At the very least, it appeared the Bears were employing the "Ryan Tannehill method," where they were going to bring in a veteran to put pressure on their younger quarterback, and if he failed to rise to the occasion, the veteran would take over as the starter.

During a press conference on Friday, however, Bears general manager Ryan Pace announced that this would be an open competition for starting quarterback.

"With the addition of Nick Foles it's exactly what we talked about from the start," said Pace. "We want to create competition. We've talked to both players and it's an open competition."

Foles parlayed a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles into a lucrative contract offer in Jacksonville last offseason. The deal was worth $88 million over four years. After suffering an injury in Week 1, he essentially lost his starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew. Foles was named the starter when he returned, but he eventually lost that right in three weeks. In four games, Foles completed 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While head coach Matt Nagy says that this competition is going to be "very transparent and very honest," the Bears made it clear that Trubisky will have the first opportunity to shine once the team takes the field this offseason.

"When we walk out on the first day, whenever it is whether it's OTAs or whether it's training camp, Mitch will be going first in the huddle," said Nagy. "I can promise you this, it's going to be extremely fair. It's going to be competitive it in a good way. It's going to be a healthy competitiveness."

Trubisky appeared to regress in his third season. After throwing for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018's 12-4 campaign, he threw for 3,138 yards, just 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2019.

The pressure is on in Chicago. It will be interesting to see if bringing in some competition can help Trubisky take his game to another level.

"What we're trying to do is what's best for the Chicago Bears," said Nagy. "Plain and simple."