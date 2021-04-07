The Chicago Bears are entering a new era with quarterback Andy Dalton under center, but "The Red Rifle" may be saying goodbye to one of the team's valued wideouts before he even gets a chance to play with him. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Bears have been discussing the possibility of trading wide receiver Anthony Miller with multiple teams recently, and that he could be on the move.

This is not the first time this offseason it has been reported that Miller's name came up in trade talks, but Rapoport's most recent report makes it sound as though those discussions are heating up. Miller is coming off of a season in which he caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns. What could be his last game as a Bear was a disappointment, as Miller caught just two passes for 22 yards during Chicago's Super Wild-Card Weekend matchup against the New Orleans Saints before being ejected after getting into it with cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Bears lost the matchup, 21-9.

Miller was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis. The First Team All-AAC player burst onto the NFL scene, catching a team-high seven touchdowns for the Bears in his rookie season. Over the last two seasons, however, Miller has caught just four combined touchdowns.

Miller is a versatile offensive weapon who works primarily out of the slot and is just 26 years old. It's no surprise multiple teams would be interested in acquiring his services, but it's also possible the Bears have not fielded an offer yet that has piqued their interest. At this point in time, teams who are receiver-needy are focused on the 2021 NFL Draft, which has yet another deep wide receiver class including several intriguing slot receivers. Either way, Miller is on the trade block, and could be moved in the coming weeks.