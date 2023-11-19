The Chicago Bears get their quarterback back in Week 11 as Justin Fields will return to the lineup after missing the last four games due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Fields admitted he's not 100% just yet, but he's good enough to go on Sunday.

How Fields finishes out the 2023 season is important, as Chicago has to make a decision on his fifth-year option this offseason. The Bears will also surely have a high draft pick -- they own the Carolina Panthers' first-round selection, thanks to last year's trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. According to SportsLine Data Scientist Stephen Oh, the Bears currently have the best chance to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft at 38.4%, and have a 90.9% chance to earn a top-three pick. Chicago passed on taking a top quarterback last year. Will it again this time around?

The Bears, according to NFL Media, would have to be blown away by a quarterback prospect to pick him high, and will weigh that evaluation against what they know about Fields. In six contests this season, Fields has completed 61.7% of his passes, and thrown 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions while averaging 200.2 passing yards per game. Fields received an MVP vote last year after lighting the league on fire with his legs, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, but it's fair to say he hasn't taken that step forward as a passer in 2023.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 61.7 YDs 1201 TD 11 INT 6 YD/Att 7.41 View Profile

What do the Bears want to see from Fields over the next few weeks? NFL Media reports it's consistency, playing well in the two-minute offense and red zone and then limiting turnovers. In six games played this season, Fields has turned the ball over eight times.

Assuming both USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye declare for the draft, the Bears have a great shot of being "blown away" by a QB prospect. All three of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Chicago taking Williams or Maye with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.