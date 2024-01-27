The Chicago Bears have found a familiar face when it comes to their new defensive coordinator. The team has hired Eric Washington, a former Bears assistant who most recently served as the Buffalo Bills' defensive line coach, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Washington, 54, broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Bears in 2008. He spent two seasons as a defensive assistant before being promoted to defensive line coach in 2010. The Bears advanced to the NFC championship game that season.

Washington held the same title for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-15, helping the franchise reach Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. He was promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2018-19 seasons.

In 2020, Washington joined the Bills' staff as defensive line coach. Senior defensive assistant and assistant head coach were added to his title over the past two years, respectively.

Washington will take over a Bears defense that allowed the least rushing yards in the NFL in 2023. Chicago's defense received a shot in the arm when the team traded for defensive lineman Montez Sweat just before the deadline. In nine games with the Bears, Sweat recorded six sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Chicago managed to finish last season with a 7-10 record despite an 0-4 start. The Bears' solid finish surely contributed to the team's brass deciding to retain head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season.