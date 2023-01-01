One of the NFL's most historically rich franchises has officially hit rock bottom. The Chicago Bears, one of the league's original teams, with nine titles and 30 Hall of Fame players to their credit, has now lost nine consecutive games after dropping a 41-10 decision to the Lions on Sunday. Chicago is now mired in the longest losing streak in the franchise's 102-year history.

After a 2-1 start, the Bears have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Their last win came at New England way back in Week 7.

While some of their recent losses came in competitive games, that was not the case on Sunday. Detroit dominated the game in every statistical category. The resurgent Lions piled up 504 total yards to Chicago's 230. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff carved up the Bears' defense to the tune of 255 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-29 passing. Jamaal Williams complemented Goff by rumbling for 144 yards and a score on 22 carries.

Chicago actually held a 10-7 lead after one quarter, but gave up three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter while falling behind 24-10 at intermission. Third-quarter scores by Williams and fellow running back D'Andre Swift sealed Chicago's most recent loss.

Justin Fields' success on the ground was perhaps Chicago's only positive in what was a forgettable day. The second-year quarterback ran for 132 yards on 10 carries that included a 60-yard jaunt. Fields now has 1,143 rush yards this season, which is 72 yards away from matching Lamar Jackson's single-season record for a quarterback that was set during Jackson's MVP season of 2019.

Fields would surely trade any statistical success for more team success, as the Bears have won just five games with Fields under center over the past two seasons. The Bears' current state is a far cry from where they were 37 years ago, when Mike Ditka's legendary team captured the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

While dominant, the '85 Bears were not an overnight success. The same will ultimately be said of the current Bears' climb back up the league's food chain, as it will likely take several years for the franchise to get back to a championship-contending level.