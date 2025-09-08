Soldier Field is the oldest stadium still in use by an NFL team, but it does not appear it will stay that way for long. In a letter to fans, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren announced the team intends to build a new stadium in a move to Arlington Heights, Illinois -- a Chicago suburb roughly 25 miles northwest of Soldier Field -- in the near future.

"We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium, our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction," the letter states. "This is the year to finalize our stadium plans so we can officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031. This is the moment to begin moving toward that future, and we want you with us."

Soldier Field opened in 1924, and the Bears moved in permanently in 1971. Only the Packers -- who have played at Lambeau Field since it opened in 1957 -- have spent longer in one home stadium.

The Bears can buy their way out of their lease at Soldier Field in 2026 for $84 million, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"This project does not represent us leaving, it represents us expanding," Warren's letter says. "The Bears draw fans from all over Illinois, and over 50 percent of our season-ticket holders live within 25 miles of the Arlington Heights site. The project provides us the opportunity to build a stadium and mixed-use development that will benefit our fans, our region, and our future together. Most importantly, the new stadium will elevate the fan experience with easy access, whether by Metra train directly to the site or a short drive with ample parking and tailgating, creating a vital connection between Chicago and the broader Cook County community, ensuring every fan feels at home."

Warren also said the stadium's construction would lead to more than 56,000 construction jobs, 9,000 permanent jobs, a forecasted $10 billion in economic impact, and $256 million in annual statewide new business and tourism.

Timeline: stadium development went through stages

The franchise's plans to move go back several years. In 2021, the team announced it entered a purchase agreement to buy the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse property for $197 million, and the sale officially closed in early 2023.

In early 2024, however, the Bears unveiled plans for a domed stadium in the city of Chicago. A few months later, Warren said he hoped to be "moving dirt" for the new downtown stadium in 2025.

The proceedings took yet another turn in May 2025, when the team announced it would refocus on the Arlington Heights stadium project. During a preseason game in August, Warren made it clear Arlington Heights was the focus. The most recent letter from Warren only confirms that.