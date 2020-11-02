Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended two games without pay. The NFL announced the suspension on Monday afternoon, stating that Wims violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14 (c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s), as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is generally understood to be against the principles of sportsmanship.

Wims sucker-punched New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during the third quarter of Chicago's loss on Sunday.

After the game, Wims defended his actions against Gardner-Johnson, stating the Saints defensive back spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Wims could be seen attempting to rip out Gardner-Johnson's mouthpiece prior to throwing the two punches. The incident set off a wave of reactions from current and former players around the league.

Due to his suspension, Wims will miss Chicago's games against the Titans and Vikings in the next two weeks. He will be eligible to return on Nov. 17, the day the Bears begin their bye week. The first game in which he will again be eligible to play is Chicago's Week 12 contest against the Packers.