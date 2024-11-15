When two teams play each other twice a year, there are a lot of opportunities for each team to come away with wins. Alas, in the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers "rivalry," that has simply not happened of late. Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay since December of 2018. The games haven't been close, either. In the 10 matchups between the NFC North rivals, the Packers have won by an average of 12.7 points per game.

That's why Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson really wants to get his first-ever victory against Green Bay, this Sunday.

"It would mean a lot. We've been getting our ass whooped for a long time now," Johnson said in his press conference, via Marquee Sports Network. "I don't have a win (against Green Bay), so it would mean a lot to me personally. I'm just looking forward to the matchup, again, the rivalry in itself, but they've got some good guys. I have a lot of respect for the head coach and what he does on that side of the ball. I'm looking forward to it."

Johnson has been in the league since 2020, which means he's been there for eight of the 10 losses, though he missed two of them due to injury. In his six career games against Green Bay, he has two passes defensed but has yet to come away with an interception. The Second Team All-Pro from last season has remained one of the NFL's best cornerbacks this season, allowing a passer rating of just 46.8 on throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus. That's second-best among the 115 cornerbacks who have played 100-plus snaps this season.

Green Bay's pass offense has been up and down this year as Jordan Love has struggled with injuries, but coming off the bye it should be able to kick into higher gear. Of course, Johnson is hoping that's not the case.