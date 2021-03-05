The words "rollover accident" in today's news cycle immediately conjures disturbing images of what happened to Tiger Woods, and not long after the legendary golfer suffered a series of serious injuries following his SUV careening off of the roadway, Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a similarly terrifying incident. On Thursday morning, Graham's vehicle rolled over after he swerved to avoid a potentially worse accident, but the good news is he was able to avoid any sort of major or life-threatening injury.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to explain what happened.

"Just wanted to get ahead of this and tell everybody I'm fine," he said. "Was in an accident [Thursday] morning trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane. I walked away from it unscathed. Blessings."

It appears Graham not only avoided anything that would require hospitalization, but he reportedly also didn't want to be looked over by first responders -- per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 -- and it was deemed he was not at fault for what occurred. The five-time Pro Bowler was no doubt rattled mentally, as anyone in that situation would be, but he's free to move past what happened and begin readying for what will be his 12th season in the NFL, and his second with the Bears.

Considering it's also the final year of a two-year deal signed last offseason, it's paramount he remains healthy heading into it.

The All-Pro tight end is set to earn $6.9 million in base salary in 2021, along with the $3 million prorated portion of his $6 million signing bonus. He grabbed 50 targets on 76 receptions for the Bears in 2020, producing 456 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in the process -- the latter being his highest TD tally since 2017.