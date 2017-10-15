Bears' John Fox was open to playing rookie Mitchell Trubisky weeks ago

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will make his second start, and first on the road, Sunday at Baltimore, but the move could have come sooner. Sources said coach John Fox and his staff dabbled with the idea of going with Trubisky sooner, and in all likelihood would have made the switch weeks ago if not for the contract of backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Bears signed Glennon to a deal worth $18.5M, guaranteed in the first year prior to moving up to select Trubisky in the first round. Sources said that within the Bears facility it was understood that ownership and management, considering that investment and given Trubisky's limited experience in college, were comfortable going with the veteran and in no hurry to see the change occur.

Fox has been considered a conservative coach by nature over the years. However, in this instance he had long been raving about the upside, ability and energy of the novice quarterback. And given Glennon's struggles from the onset of the season, he was open to seeing Trubisky very early in the season. Glennon's turnover-marred outing at Green Bay in Week 4 cemented the change. There were few dissenting voices about making the change at that point, leading to Trubisky starting his first NFL game on Monday night in front of a home crowd against the Vikings.