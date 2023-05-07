The Bears have been busy this offseason, spending big in free agency and using premium draft picks to build the supporting cast for quarterback Justin Fields. But their 2023 prospects still hinge on Fields making his own strides as a signal-caller. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes the former first-round pick has already done just that, saying this week that Fields is "light-years ahead of where he was" going into the 2022 season, his first as a full-time starter.

"Where he was at this time last year to where he is now," Getsy said, per the Chicago Tribune, "I think he's just light-years ahead of where he was. And I feel like he has a ton more to grow going forward. So we're excited to try to get the best out of him moving forward and keep working toward where we think he can go."

Fields, 22, enjoyed a breakout second season as a runner, finishing 2022 with 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground -- better than all but six NFL running backs. His passing was more erratic; the Ohio State product completed just 60 percent of his throws, with 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions during the Bears' 3-14 season.

"Part of that (growth process) is rhythm and timing," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, per the Tribune. "That's the footwork with Justin. He's been working on that -- the quick pass, drop-back pass, movement pass, and he's really made some big strides in that area coming in so far, (both) on his own and now coming into the phase two (of the offseason)."

Fields should be aided by better protection and pass-catching weapons this year. Among the Bears' top additions this offseason were former Panthers wideout D.J. Moore, former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, first-round offensive tackle Darnell Wright and former Titans guard Nate Davis.