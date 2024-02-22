The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan NBA GOAT debate is a never ending one. While many in the city of Chicago naturally choose Jordan, a Bulls legend, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a different opinion.

"I like LeBron," Fields said during "The 33rd Team" podcast. "I like LeBron over M.J."

Fields saying this while a member of a Chicago team is an interesting decision, but it's a valid one. The comment just happens to come during a time in which his future with the Bears is uncertain.

The former Ohio State star was drafted No. 11 overall by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was expected to help turn around a team that had only one winning season since 2013. That hasn't happened yet, so with the Bears owning the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, there's been speculation Chicago might trade Fields and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Contrary to Fields, Williams has a Chicago-friendly opinion in the NBA GOAT debate.

Fields recently made headlines for unfollowing the Bears on Instagram. However, he explained there was no secret meaning behind it, and that he unfollowed the team and the NFL account to "take a little break" from football.

"If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans are great," Fields said. " ... The biggest thing is I just want it to be over. Let me know if I'm getting traded [or] let me know if I'm staying."