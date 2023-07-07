Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has received high praise from many teammates since he was drafted in 2021, and new members of the team are joining in on the compliments. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears this offseason, likes what he has seen from the guy leading the opposite side of the ball.

Edmunds played against Fields last season when the linebacker was on the Buffalo Bills. He said Fields is "a lot bigger than I thought he was." The 25-year-old pointed out Fields' leadership, saying his approach is improving the team as a whole.

"Hard worker, leader. You can see that he makes guys around him better," Edmunds said (via Bears Wire). "He leads from the front. His work obviously speaks for itself. Just seeing him go out there every day and grow, develop, spread the ball around, just his thinking, I'm seeing it firsthand and I'm excited."

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

The Bears now have wide receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott along with tight end Robert Tonyan and offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Nate Davis. Edmunds feels like this group will help Fields succeed in 2023.

"They've got a lot of good things going on on the offensive side," said Edmunds. "With his leadership and obviously his playmaking ability, it's something to be excited for, for sure."

Last season, Fields had 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, compared to 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2021. In 2022, he also had 1,143 yards rushing with eight rushing touchdowns and a long of 67 yards.