As an up-and-coming quarterback in the NFL, it's hard not to pay attention to the money players at your position are making. The quarterback market was reset a couple different times this offseason: first by Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and then by Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who inked a five-year deal worth $260 million last month.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering his third NFL season in 2023, and will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason. After the Bears' Tuesday OTA session, Fields was asked about his approach to the upcoming campaign with a potential extension coming.

"I think every year is a big year," Fields said, via Pro Football Talk. "So, I mean, yeah -- I don't really have anything to expand on that. But for me, every year is a big year and I'm excited to show.

"I'm not worried about contracts, I'm worried about wins. I could care less."

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

Fields completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games played last season. However, he took the league by storm with his legs, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the second-best rushing season for a quarterback in NFL history behind Jackson's 2019 MVP campaign, and Fields set an NFL record by rushing for 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

While Fields dominated with his legs, he left a bit to be desired with his arm. The Ohio State product has everything he needs talent-wise to be a big-time thrower of the football, but needs a bit of polishing.

"I think I can definitely take a step in the passing game," Fields told CBS Sports in February. "Especially on those quick throws and those short throws, those skinny throws that I might have lost my mechanics. I was too tired from running the ball or something like that. So really just get my mechanics down at the start of this offseason, and get it down to a point where no matter how tired I am, the ball is going to come out the same, boom, and just get those completions and really stack those and watch my completion percentage shoot up."

Fields has apparently worked hard to improve as a passer this offseason. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said this month that he is "light-years ahead of where he was" going into last season. Chicago has surrounded Fields with what he needs to make a jump, adding a new right guard and right tackle, a couple new running backs and star wideout D.J. Moore. Fields is 5-20 as a starter entering this season. He's looking to significantly add to that win total in 2023.