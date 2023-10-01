Perhaps no team and quarterback endured a rougher start to 2023 than the Bears and Justin Fields. But no pairing enjoyed a hotter start to Week 4, with Fields throwing a franchise-record 16 straight completions to open Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Desperate to avoid an 0-4 start amid speculation about his future as the Bears' franchise QB, Fields picked apart Denver's defense with ease, spreading the ball to six different receivers while throwing three touchdowns to guide a 21-7 halftime lead.

Sean Payton's Broncos have been a sieve for every opponent thus far, infamously allowing 70 points to the Dolphins in a Week 3 defeat. But Fields, in particular, had struggled to find success through the air coming into the day, overseeing the NFL's 31st-ranked passing offense -- ahead of only Zach Wilson and the Jets.

Tight end Cole Kmet was one of Fields' top outlets during the historic start to Sunday's matchup, securing four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore also approached 100 yards in the first two quarters.

Coming into the game, Fields had completed just 58% of his passes on the season, with three TDs to four interceptions.