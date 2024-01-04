Justin Fields and the Bears are looking to play spoiler when they head up to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers on Sunday. While Chicago has already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Week 18 tilt between these division rivals does mean something for Green Bay, which continues to fight for a wild-card spot.

If the Packers win, they clinch a playoff berth. Meanwhile, a loss takes their destiny completely out of their hands and could see them dragged into the offseason by Chicago. Under that circumstance, they'd need the Vikings (loss or tie), Seahawks, and either the Saints or Buccaneers to all lose their games. With that in mind, Sunday's matchup is monumental and the Bears -- particularly Fields -- knowing it's going to be a hectic environment. When talking about the upcoming matchup Wednesday, Fields noted how Lambeau Field should be rocking and even threw a quick jab at Green Bay.

"I know their fans are going to be loud 'cause there's not much to do in Green Bay except watch football," Fields said. "It's going to be a great environment for us to play in. Hopefully, we have a great game and get the dub on Sunday."

Fields is 0-5 as a starter against the Packers in his career, and he's looking to snap Chicago's nine-game losing streak to its NFC North rival. In those five starts, Fields is averaging 187.6 passing yards, completing 63.9% of his throws, and has a passer rating of 72.8. He also has four passing touchdowns to five interceptions.

However, Fields has started to round into form as the Bears have come down the stretch. In the past five games, he's led Chicago to a 4-1 record while averaging 208.8 passing yards, 57.9 rushing yards and has seven total touchdowns with five giveaways.