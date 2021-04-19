After joining the Bears in 2020, Tashaun Gipson will remain in Chicago for the 2021 season. The veteran safety has agreed to terms with the Bears on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Gipson penned a one-year, $1.05 million contact with the Bears last offseason. A starter in each of the Bears' games, Gipson recorded two interceptions, seven passes defensed, 66 tackles and one fumble recovery. His fourth quarter interception of Matt Ryan helped clinch Chicago's Week 3 win over Atlanta. In Week 6, Gipson's first quarter pick set up the opening touchdown in the Bears' eventual 23-16 win over the Panthers.

A former undrafted rookie, Gipson broke into the NFL with the Browns in 2012. After making three starts as a rookie, Gipson became a full-time starter in 2013. As a free safety, he picked off five passes that season that included his first career pick-six. Gipson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014 after returning his six interceptions a league-best 158 yards. Gibson spend one additional season in Cleveland before spending the 2016 and '17 seasons in Jacksonville. In 2017, Gibson moved over to strong safety, where he recorded four interceptions while helping the Jaguars reach the AFC title game.

Gibson spent the 2018 season in Jacksonville before signing with the Texans during the 2019 offseason. During his one season in Houston (where he moved back to strong safety), Gibson recorded three interceptions that included the third pick-six of his career. Gibson's production helped Houston advance to the divisional round of the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history.

The 30-year-old Gipson returns to a Bears defense that in 2020 finished 14th in the league in scoring, 12th in passing, 15th in rushing, eighth in third down efficiency and fifth in red zone efficiency. Along with Gipson, the Bears defense is anchored by linebackers Roquan Smith (139 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions last season), Danny Trevathan (113 tackles) and Khalil Mack (nine sacks and three forced fumbles), and free safety Eddie Jackson (82 tackles, three forced fumbles). The Bears' defense was a large reason why the Bears made the playoffs for the second time under coach Matt Nagy.

Chicago could go in a number of directions with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft. CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Bears using the pick to select former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, while fellow draft analyst Chris Trapasso has them selecting former Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. Josh Edwards has the Bears using the pick to select former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, while Pete Prisco has Chicago selecting former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.