T.J. Edwards is staying in Chicago. The Chicago Bears and the veteran linebacker have agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with $16.6 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Bears signed Edwards to a three-year, $19.5 million contract and have liked what they've seen from the him the last two seasons. He was entering the final year of the deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.4 million in 2025.

Edwards has started every game the last two seasons, combining for 284 total tackles, including 170 solo, 14 quarterback hits, 10 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions. The 28-year-old finished last season with 129 total tackles, including 79 solo, along with six quarterback hits, a career high four sacks, two fumbles recovered and one forced fumble.

Bears sign Kyler Gordon to $40 million extension, securing slot cornerback with record deal, per report Cody Benjamin

Before joining the Bears, Edwards spent four years with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019. Edwards emerged as a starter by the end of his rookie season in Philadelphia and cashed in by signing with the Bears as a free agent.

This offseason, the Bears have made it a point to secure some key pieces of the defense and this is another example. The team also signed cornerback Kyler Gordon to a three-year extension and cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year extension.

After going 5-12 last season, the Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus and hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.