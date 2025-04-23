Pro Football Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael passed away Wednesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 67 years old.

Jarrett Payton, the son of former McMichael teammate and Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, shared the news via social media.

"With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I'm grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers," Payton wrote.

McMichael, who publicly announced his diagnosis in 2021, entered a hospice care facility earlier Wednesday.

McMichael was a key member of Chicago's legendary "46" defense that spearheaded the Bears' first and only Super Bowl title. During Chicago's 1985 championship season, McMichael earned All-Pro honors while contributing to a defense that recorded four shutouts (including the postseason) and allowed just 123 total yards during Chicago's 46-10 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

In 2024, McMichael was able to witness his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Although unable to attend the ceremony in person, McMichael watched from his home while being surrounded by family members and scores of his former teammates.

Several former teammates were also with McMichael when his Hall of Fame induction was initially announced in early 2024. Richard Dent, a former teammate and fellow Hall of Fame member, was the one who told McMichael via FaceTime that he was being inducted into Canton, Ohio.

Nicknamed "Mongo" by his teammates, McMichael was one of the main faces of the '85 Bears, along with Payton, Dent, fellow Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton, linebacker Mike Singletary, defensive lineman William "the Refrigerator" Perry, quarterback Jim McMahon, head coach Mike Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, among others. While it's been 40 years since their championship season, the 1985 Bears continue to be one of the most remembered and celebrated champions in NFL history.

"My whole existence was walking out that tunnel and hearing the roar of the crowd," McMichael said in ESPN's documentary on the '85 Bears. "That's when you're really alive, baby. ... I don't care what shape any guy is in, any one of them would do it again."

Drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 1980 draft, McMichael spent just one year in New England before spending the next 13 seasons with the Bears. From 1983-89, McMichael averaged nearly nine sacks per season. In 1993, at the age of 35, McMichael recorded his third and final season with at least 10 sacks.

McMichael's post-playing career included becoming a professional wrestler. He also spent time as a broadcaster that included a radio show where he served as a Bears pregame co-host.

One of the most colorful personalities the NFL has seen, McMichael was a beloved teammate. He forged a bond with many of his former teammates that continues to this day.

"Steve was a total consummate team-first guy," Hampton said prior to McMichael's Hall of Fame induction. "When you're doing it, by God you appreciate somebody else that's doing it, and he was fantastic at it."