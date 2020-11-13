The Chicago Bears looked for an offensive boost earlier in the season by making a quarterback change, but the move to Nick Foles hasn't made the offense better. Now coach Matt Nagy is making another change. In an effort to improve a unit that ranks amongst the league's worst in several offensive categories, Nagy will turn over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, starting with Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's not easy. It's one of my favorite parts of coaching. I love it. I love it, " Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "We need to do what's best for us, not what's best for Matt Nagy."

Nagy chose Lazor as the play-caller over quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who has called plays for several franchises, most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. DeFilippo has also worked with Foles in Jacksonville and the Philadelphia Eagles, making the choice a little surprising. Lazor has served as offensive coordinator for three teams, but this is his first season with the Bears. He has prior work with Foles, back when the starting quarterback threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, when Lazor was the team's quarterbacks coach under Chip Kelly.

Chicago ranks 29th in scoring average (19.8) and ranks in the bottom five of the NFL in points per drive. The Bears are also second-to-last in the league in yards per play (4.8) and dead last in the league with 82.3 rushing yards per game, which is one reason for the offense's struggles. Since Foles took over as the starter in Week 4, the Bears are only better than the winless Jets in total offense and rank in the bottom three in scoring offense.

"The feel is not very good," Lazor said of the Bears offense. "But the reality is probably a lot better. I say that because I think many of us -- maybe all of us -- are at a very frustrated point right now.

"How does it feel? Not very satisfying when you put so much work into it and it doesn't produce like you'd like it to."

The Bears are looking for any kind of spark to their anemic offense, which has played a pivotal role in the team's three-game losing streak. Chicago started 5-1 on the year, but the Bears are fighting for their playoff life thanks to an offense that can't get out of its own way. Going to Lazor to freshen up the play-calling may be their last hope.