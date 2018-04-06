Bears' Mitchell Trubisky feels like he's a perfect fit for Matt Nagy's offense

The Chicago Bears offense was not very good last season. The Bears finished the year 30th in yards, 29th in points, and 29th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA. Their pass offense was especially dreadful, with Mike Glennon struggling badly for the first four games of the year before he was relieved by rookie Mitchell Trubisky, who played better than his statistics indicate but progressed only in fits and starts.

At the end of the season, the Bears parted ways with coach John Fox, and hired former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who presided over one of the NFL's best and most creative units last season. The Chiefs took the league by storm right from the start of the season, and they finished the year ranking fifth in yards, sixth in points, and fourth in DVOA.

Along with Andy Reid, Nagy helped unleash Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce to form one of the league's most dynamic offenses. Trubisky, for his part, saw what Nagy did with the Chiefs and feels as though he can fit right into what Nagy wants to do offensively.

"I really feel I was built for this offense," Trubisky said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "And it's just dynamic, it's creative, and it's also balanced. And that's what you want. We're going to get the ball out quick. We're going to deceive the defenses, and we're going to spread the field, and we're going to get (the ball) all over to our playmakers. We're going to be balanced. We're going to play fast. We're going to be dynamic. And we're going to stretch the field every which way. I just feel like this offense is going to utilize my talents more and the players we have around me. And hopefully, we can just get it rolling from there. So I'm excited to keep diving in and keep working."

The Bears added a bunch of talented players in order to help recreate that Chiefs-style offense: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and Trey Burton to name just a few. With Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen already in town, plus Adam Shaheen and potentially Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, if they return, Chicago has a lot of pieces to play with in order to give defenses a lot of different looks. That's Nagy's specialty, and if he can scheme up the kind of throwing lanes for Trubisky that he did for Smith last season, it will help his young quarterback's progression tremendously.

Here's a look at what the Bears could do in the draft to further improve the team.