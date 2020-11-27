Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has named Mitchell Trubisky starting quarterback for Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. Nick Foles did not participate in practice this week and had been listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.

The Bears have won all three games started by Trubisky this season. However, the teams he faced now have a combined 14-21 record. The former No. 2 overall selection last started Sept. 27 against the Atlanta Falcons. On the year, he has completed 51-of-86 passes (59.3%) for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added nine carries for 90 yards.

"I'm very, very impressed with how he's grown week to week," Nagy told assembled media earlier this week. "I mean that. It wasn't easy by any means those first couple weeks. It was hard. It was out of place for him and for us. But he kind of got to take a step back and see where he's at...I have all the confidence in the world in him."

It will be the North Carolina product's first game with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays.

Chicago is coming off a bye week following a 5-5 start to the season. Losers of four straight, the Bears currently sit in the 8th spot in the NFC Playoff race. As it stands, seven teams in each conference would advance to the postseason. There are contingency plans in place for an eighth team to be added if meaningful regular season games are cancelled.