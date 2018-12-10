Bears or Cowboys: Which defense-led team is more likely to make a deep NFC playoff run?

The NFC took a VERY interesting turn this weekend, with the Rams losing and the Saints looking vulnerable against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Bears were the team that beat the Rams and they looked dominant doing so, while the Cowboys just kept right on rolling, taking down the Eagles in overtime and putting up impressive stats. It's hard not to be impressed by what Amari Cooper is doing.

Maybe defense is the new offense? That offensive revolution was short lived? To break it down, we fired up the Pick Six Podcast, our daily NFL podcast, and recapped the entire slate of action from NFL Week 14.

I asked Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough who would get the nod if they had to pick between the Cowboys and Bears to make a deep run and the consensus was Chicago. Check out our answers and reasoning and listen to the podcast below.

"They're both winning their divisions. I just feel like it depends on where they're playing. I'll go with the Bears, just because that defense is dominating," Wilson said. "I love what the Cowboys have done defensively and Dak is playing more consistently than Trubisky, but I'll go with the Bears."

Breech correctly points out the Cowboys might get the least-favorable draw in the bracket.

"I would say absolutely the Bears. That's because the Seahawks are locked in the fifth spot, especially if they win [Monday]. And I feel like the Bears are locked in that third spot. The Seahawks are the team I would want to avoid and I feel like the Cowboys would be stuck playing them in the first round. The Bears will roll over whoever the sixth seed is and then they might do what they did to the Rams in the next round and then who knows? So absolutely the Bears over the Cowboys."

And Sean, who is a Bears fan, noted that while his answer is obvious, the Bears have a big coaching advantage.

"You know who I would take and I think coaching matters and I think Matt Nagy is a substantial upgrade over Garrett," Wagner-McGough said.