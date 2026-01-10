The Chicago Bears face a familiar foe on Saturday when the NFC's No. 2 seed hosts the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. The NFC North rivals have met twice this season, with each team winning once. The Bears (11-6) haven't won since beating the Packers 22-16 in overtime on Dec. 20, losing to the 49ers and Lions since then. Green Bay (9-7-1) has lost four in a row since beating Chicago, 28-21, in Week 14, but Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will be back after a three-game absence.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Packers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Bears odd from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Green Bay is a slight -130 favorite on the money line (wager $130 to win $100), with the Bears priced at +110. Before you consider making any Bears vs. Packers picks of your own, make sure you see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Packers vs. Bears on Saturday

When: Saturday, Jan. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Stream: Prime Video, Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Packers vs. Bears betting preview

Odds: Packers -1.5, over/under 44.5

The Bears are sixth in the league in total yardage (369.2 yards per game) and ninth in scoring offense (25.9). On the defensive side, they are 29th in total yardage (361.8) and 23rd in scoring (24.4). Green Bay is 15th in total offense (332.6) and 16th in scoring (23.0), while the defense yields 21.2 points (11th) and 311.8 yards (12th). The Bears are 10-7 against the spread, while Green Bay is 6-11, including 2-7 ATS on the road. The Packers have won 12 of the past 14 meetings between the teams, going 11-3 ATS. Chicago has won six of its past seven games at Soldier Field, but Green Bay is 14-2 SU in its past 16 visits. The Packers have dominated the Bears, but this time Chicago comes in as the division champion.

Packers vs. Bears SGP

Bears +1.5

Christian Watson Over 57.5 Receiving Yards

Jordan Love Over 223.5 Passing Yards

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Packers vs. Bears score prediction, picks

The total has gone Over in four of the Packers' past six games, and they are 6-3 to the Over in road games this season. On the other hand, the Bears have seen the total go Under in six its past nine, and Under has hit in four of Green Bay's past six NFC North contests. The total went well over its 43.5 number in the first meeting between the teams, when Jordan Love and Caleb Williams both started at quarterback. Love missed the rematch, a 22-16 Green Bay loss in overtime, but he will be back Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning slightly to the Over, which is hitting in 51% of simulations, The SportsLine props model has a 5-star rating on Love's passing yards prop, projecting him to go more than 40 yards over this number. It has a 4.5-star rating on Watson's yards total after he had a season-high 113 two weeks ago before sitting out in Week 18.

Packers vs. Bears score prediction: Bears 24, Packers 23

Want more NFL Wild Card Weekend picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.