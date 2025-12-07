Perhaps the most consequential game of Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be in the 4:25 p.m. ET window as the Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC North showdown. The Bears hold a half-game edge over the Packers thanks to Green Bay's tie, but this is the first of two head-to-head meetings between the teams, and a lot can change in the standings. Chicago has won five in a row and nine of its last 10, while Green Bay is on a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. You can find the latest Bears vs. Packers game forecast, expert picks, and NFL player prop projections at SportsLine.

Where to bet on Bears vs. Packers

Where to watch Bears vs. Packers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Packers betting preview

Odds: Packers -6.5, over/under 44

The Bears have been one of the best scoring teams in the NFL under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. They are 8-4 ATS overall and 5-2 ATS as underdogs. Chicago is 6-5-1 to the Over. The Packers are 5-7 ATS thanks to their tendency to play down to the competition. Green Bay is 6-6 to the Over on the season but just 1-4 to the Over at home.

Bears vs. Packers SGP

Packers -6.5 (-115)

Under 44 (-110)

Christian Watson anytime touchdown scorer (+165)

Final odds: +950 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $950)

Model's Bears vs. Packers score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning towards the home team on the spread, as the Packers cover the 6.5-point number in 53% of simulations. However, the model sees value on Bears money line as Chicago wins in 32% of simulations to bring value at +251 odds. The Over hits on 44.5 in 56% of simulations.

Bears vs. Packers score prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

