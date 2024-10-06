Things got pretty heated Sunday during the Week 5 game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. A fight broke out in the fourth quarter that led to two players getting ejected.

Take a look at what went down:

Tempers flared after a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Roschon Johnson put the Bears up, 36-10, in the NFC matchup. After the touchdown, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn pushed Bears offensive lineman Bill Murray, igniting a fight that involved pushing, shoving and seemingly an exchanging of words between the two teams.

Bears offensive lineman Matt Pryor seemingly threw punches at multiple players on the opposing team, before he was pushed by Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson and fell to the ground. The replay appeared to show Pryor punching Horn in the side of the helmet.

Flags flew as the officials worked to separate the teams.

The officials reviewed the tape and concluded that a player from each side would be done for the day. Pryor and Horn were ejected, while Johnson was given a 15-yard penalty. Chicago then attempted a two-point conversion but failed, leaving the score 36-10. The Bears now sit at 3-2, while the Panthers are 1-4.