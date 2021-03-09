Allen Robinson would likely have more than a dozen serious suitors if he tested 2021 free agency, entering the offseason with two straight 1,100-yard seasons under his belt. The Chicago Bears aren't going to let him do that. After months of failed efforts to sign the veteran wide receiver to a long-term contract, the team has used its franchise tag on Robinson, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, securing the rights to the former Pro Bowler for at least one more season.

The Bears were widely expected to exercise the tag in this scenario, which will pay Robinson about $18 million in 2021, assuming the receiver eventually signs the one-year tender. Still, the move marks an official declaration of intent by Chicago to extend negotiations with its No. 1 pass catcher. The 27-year-old has expressed interest in re-signing with the Bears before, although he's also talked openly about the possibility of playing elsewhere and even pursuing likely Super Bowl contenders on the open market.

Now, he and the Bears will have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal, or else Robinson will hit free agency again in 2022.

Originally signed by Chicago to a three-year, $42 million contract in 2018, Robinson has lived up to, if not exceeded, expectations since then. After missing three games in his debut Bears season, the former Jacksonville Jaguars standout caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, then bested those marks a year later despite rotating starters at quarterback, finishing 2020 with 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six scores. He spent the first four years of his NFL career in Jacksonville, peaking with 1,400 receiving yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns in 2015.