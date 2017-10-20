Bears players officially nickname Mitchell Trubisky 'The Pretty Boy Assassin'

It's been two games of the Mitchell Trubisky era -- one win and one loss -- and the Bears' locker room is already ready to hand the rookie quarterback a nickname that might remind you of two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry's nickname (the Baby-Faced Assassin).

Meet "The Pretty Boy Assassin."

The Bears have a nickname for Mitchell Trubisky: "The Pretty Boy Assassin." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 19, 2017 Bears OLB Pernell McPhee tells us the team nicknamed Mitchell Trubisky -- "pretty boy assasin." — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) October 19, 2017

The Pretty Boy in question:

OK, that's a little unfair. Here's a better shot:

The only issue (besides the similarity to Curry's nickname and, of course, the fact that it's four words)? Trubisky's yet to earn the reputation of an assassin. Sure, he did make this throw to set up a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Ravens on Sunday:

The best play of Mitch Trubisky’s young career. Not sure how many QBs make this play. pic.twitter.com/XXqx0thKmH — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) October 16, 2017

But in his debut, he threw this interception with two minutes remaining in a tie game:

In two starts, Trubisky's gone 20 of 41 for 241 yards, two touchdowns, one pick, and a 73.3 passer rating. He's added 54 yards on the ground.

Obviously, it's unfair to judge Trubisky's career after two starts. His best wide receiver is probably Kendall Wright. He's gone up against two top defenses in the Vikings and Ravens. And the Bears' coaching staff is clearing easing him along -- some might say coddling -- relying almost exclusively on their ground game and rolling him out of the pocket as much as they can. It's also important to remember that Trubisky started only one full season in college and the Bears' original plan was to redshirt him on the bench while free agent addition Mike Glennon quarterbacked the team. But the Bears were forced to put Trubisky under center after just four games because of Glennon's complete ineffectiveness.

So now, Trubisky will try to live up to his new moniker a year earlier than he probably expected. In the meantime, as he goes about earning the assassin label, I suggest we call him something more fair -- something that would lowers the expectations just a bit. How about: Not Mike Glennon?