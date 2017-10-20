Bears players officially nickname Mitchell Trubisky 'The Pretty Boy Assassin'
That sort of sounds like the nickname of a certain NBA MVP
It's been two games of the Mitchell Trubisky era -- one win and one loss -- and the Bears' locker room is already ready to hand the rookie quarterback a nickname that might remind you of two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry's nickname (the Baby-Faced Assassin).
Meet "The Pretty Boy Assassin."
The Bears have a nickname for Mitchell Trubisky: "The Pretty Boy Assassin."— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 19, 2017
Bears OLB Pernell McPhee tells us the team nicknamed Mitchell Trubisky -- "pretty boy assasin."— Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) October 19, 2017
The Pretty Boy in question:
OK, that's a little unfair. Here's a better shot:
The only issue (besides the similarity to Curry's nickname and, of course, the fact that it's four words)? Trubisky's yet to earn the reputation of an assassin. Sure, he did make this throw to set up a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Ravens on Sunday:
But in his debut, he threw this interception with two minutes remaining in a tie game:
In two starts, Trubisky's gone 20 of 41 for 241 yards, two touchdowns, one pick, and a 73.3 passer rating. He's added 54 yards on the ground.
Obviously, it's unfair to judge Trubisky's career after two starts. His best wide receiver is probably Kendall Wright. He's gone up against two top defenses in the Vikings and Ravens. And the Bears' coaching staff is clearing easing him along -- some might say coddling -- relying almost exclusively on their ground game and rolling him out of the pocket as much as they can. It's also important to remember that Trubisky started only one full season in college and the Bears' original plan was to redshirt him on the bench while free agent addition Mike Glennon quarterbacked the team. But the Bears were forced to put Trubisky under center after just four games because of Glennon's complete ineffectiveness.
So now, Trubisky will try to live up to his new moniker a year earlier than he probably expected. In the meantime, as he goes about earning the assassin label, I suggest we call him something more fair -- something that would lowers the expectations just a bit. How about: Not Mike Glennon?
-
Chiefs get wild touchdown on tipped pass
Everything going the Chiefs way on Thursday Night Football
-
Marshawn Lynch ejected for shoving ref
Beast Mode went Beast Mode on someone he shouldn't have gone Beast Mode on
-
Chiefs put together big drive
This is how you do a 99-yard touchdown drive
-
Raiders score controversial TD
This may or may not have been pass interference
-
Cam Newton skips out on press conference
Cam Newton decided not to take part in his mandatory press conference this week
-
Nike creates Super Bowl shoes for Pats
You can't buy these in a store
Add a Comment