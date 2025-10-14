After starting 0-2, the Chicago Bears are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Bears have now won three straight games after a 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

The victory wasn't clinched until Jake Moody hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired. The win over the Commanders comes just one week after the Bears beat the Raiders, 25-24. That's right, they had the same final score two weeks in a row and if you're wondering, yes, that is extremely rare.

With those two wins, the Bears became the first team in 99 years to win two straight one-point games by the exact same final score, according to ESPN Insight. The last team to pull off that feat came in 1926 when the Frankford Yellow Jackets won two straight games by a score of 7-6. The twist here is that Frankford's second win actually came against the Bears. In the game against Chicago, the Yellow Jackets won after Hust Stockton hit Two-Bits Homan for a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. You've probably never heard of Hust Stockton, but you might have heard of his grandson, John Stockton, who is the NBA's all-time leader in assists.

Caleb Williams, Jake Moody embody Bears' newfound resilience in 'Monday Night Football' win over Commanders Zachary Pereles

Over the past 10 years in the NFL, there have only been six games that have ended with a final score of 25-24 and the Bears been the winner in three of those.

This was a huge road win for the Bears, especially considering it came on the road in a game that they were trailing by eight points with just 11 minutes left to play.

The Bears had lost 28 straight games when trailing by eight points or more in the fourth quarter

The Bears have been terrible on the road over the past few years. As a matter of fact, the Bears already have more road wins this year (2) than they had during the entire 2024 season (1).

Combined with their win in Las Vegas last week, the Bears have now won two straight games on the road for the first time since 2020.

On a rainy night in Washington, D'Andre Swift carried the Bears to the win with 108 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards, which included a 55-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Swift's performance is one that Bears fans haven't seen in awhile: The running back became the first Bears player in 12 years to rush for at least 100 yards with at least 60 receiving yards in the same game (Matt Forte did it in 2013).

The unsung here for the Bears was Moody, who hit four field goals, including the game-winner. Moody, who was filling in for the Cairo Santos, might have just started a kicking controversy in Chicago by calmly connecting from 38, 41, 47 and 48 in weather that definitely wasn't kicker-friendly.

The Bears are now on a three-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in the NFL, and thanks to that streak, they're just half a game behind the Packers for the NFC North lead. The Bears' next four opponents (Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Giants) have a combined record of 6-18, so they're certainly going to have a chance to set themselves up to be a dark horse playoff contender over the second half of the season.