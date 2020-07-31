Watch Now: NFL Training Camp Storylines: Trubisky and Foles QB Competition ( 1:56 )

If there's one position battle that is worth paying attention to in the NFL this offseason, it's the Chicago Bears' quarterback battle. Many Bears fans rejoiced earlier this offseason when the the team orchestrated a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to bring Nick Foles to Chicago. After a 2019 season in which former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky regressed, it appeared this offseason was an opportunity to make a change under center. Bears general manager Ryan Pace has already announced that the two quarterbacks will battle for the right to start in 2020, and Trubisky is out to prove that he's still the player to lead Chicago into the future.

"Every day I show up I have to prove I'm the No. 1 guy for this team," Trubisky said, via Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website.

Trubisky also said that he's motivated by his current situation -- especially when it comes to the people who have already written him off. "I'm just trying to prove everybody wrong," he said.

Mitchell Trubisky CHI • QB • 10 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3138 TD 17 INT 10 YD/Att 6.08 View Profile

After throwing for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the Bears' 12-4 campaign in 2018, Trubisky threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2019. The offense was stagnant more often that not, as the Bears averaged just 296.8 yards per game -- which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL last season. According to ESPN's Jeff Dickerson, Trubisky said that he has adjusted his mechanics this offseason and feels more balanced and better about how the football is coming out of his hand. Overall, he feels as though his accuracy has improved.

While Foles may be the more attractive option for Bears fans at this point, even head coach Matt Nagy says that Trubisky has a bit of an advantage over the former Super Bowl MVP. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Foles hasn't had a chance to work in-person with coaches or practice throwing to his new targets. Still, Nagy says that this competition is "a seasonal process," and while they obviously have to name a starter, Nagy indicated that they aren't going to be glued to that quarterback if things aren't going well during the season.

Nick Foles CHI • QB • 9 CMP% 65.8 YDs 736 TD 3 INT 2 YD/Att 6.29 View Profile

As for Foles, he's taking this battle day-by-day. When asked about this training camp competition, Foles said that he will not focus on winning -- but just focus on getting to be himself out on the field. According to Stacey Dales of the NFL Network, Foles sees a lot of similarities to the offense he ran with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I feel right at home. Which is huge," Foles said.

Foles' eight years in the NFL have been one giant quarterback competition, as he has always had to battle for the right to start. He understands that the key to winning the job is doing all of the little things correctly every single day, and it should be interesting to see which one of these two players can do those little things better than the other.