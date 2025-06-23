As far as Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams see its, fans of the Green Bay Packers are the NFL's worst. One of the league's rising stars says his experience following a 24-22 win at Green Bay last season was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

"I mean, they suck," Williams said during an appearance at Fanatics Fest. "After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeau — (we) obviously we tried to do the Lambeau leap ... and we actually tried to jump in the crowd where our fans were. They started throwing everything at you, they push you off — and the Lambeau leap it's a real leap, it's not a little baby jump. You actually have to high jump basically. They're pushing you, pushing your face.

"I had one today, I was in a car and got ran down for six blocks in a car. Yeah, that was fun."

Williams was 21-for-29 passing with 148 yards and one touchdown in Chicago's road win over Green Bay last season. He finished his rookie year with 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions as the No. 1 overall pick out of USC.

The Packers are known for having one of the NFL's most passionate lineage of supporters and this year's draft was held for the first time outside of the Frozen Tundra.

Chicago travels to Green Bay in Week 14 during the 2025 campaign before hosting the Packers a couple weeks later. Green Bay expects to be one of the NFC's top teams with Jordan Love under center while the Bears are hoping to rebound from a 5-12 finish with first-year coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson won the NFL's top assistant award last season as Detroit's offensive coordinator and has reportedly worked closely with Williams this offseason to try and improve the former No. 1 overall pick's "body language" and how he carries himself as a quarterback.

Williams downing the rival Packers should sit well with the Chicago fanbase and is a good start for a franchise trying to snap a five-year playoff drought.